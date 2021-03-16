India captain Virat Kohli walked into bat with the team in trouble and fans got to see the real Indian captain as he hit a breathtaking fifty in the ongoing third T20I against England on Tuesday in Ahmedabad. The Indian captain walked into bat with the side reeling at 20 for two. Initially, he took his time as wickets continued to fall at the other end.

Once Kohli got his eye in, he took charge and played some exotic shots during his knock. With the 77* off 46 balls, Kohli smashed his second consecutive fifty and remained not out as India posted 156 for six. His innings were laced with eight fours and four sixes.

Here is how Twitter hailed the return to form of India’s premier batsman:

King Kohli 🔥 what a finish to his innings! Today: 77*, last match 73*. Scoring desperately needed runs. At over 10 india was 55-3, they finish 156-5. Class is permanent. He’s baadshah for a reason. 👑🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#INDvENG Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 16, 2021

Some of the best T20 batting I’ve seen! Magnificent shots all around the ground ! The Man is a Machine ! @imVkohli 🏏 🇮🇳 #INDvENG Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 16, 2021

Not a chance for the sweeper! Classy, classy cover drive by Captain Kohli! Is there anything this man can’t do?!🤩#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/1T6oA9Zdw4 Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 16, 2021

Kohli’s masterclass has given the Indian bowlers something to bowl at. It may not be a match-winning score, but it is an in-between total that will give hope. More importantly, India walks into the dressing-room in the break with momentum on its side, thanks to Kohli.