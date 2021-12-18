Johannesburg: Virat Kohli amid all that is happening in and around him – he does not look disturbed – in fact, he looks happier than ever before. Looks like the Rahul Dravid move is making him happy. During a training session at Johannesburg on Saturday, Kohli was seen smiling and laughing also doing the high-fives with the coach. A sight that would make all Indian fans happy with all that is happening after the Kohli presser on Wednesday.

Here are a few images that surfaced on social space of Dravid and Kohli having a whale of a time during training and the pictures as expected – are going viral.