<strong>Johannesburg:</strong> Virat Kohli amid all that is happening in and around him - he does not look disturbed - in fact, he looks happier than ever before. Looks like the Rahul Dravid move is making him happy. During a training session at Johannesburg on Saturday, Kohli was seen smiling and laughing also doing the high-fives with the coach. A sight that would make all Indian fans happy with all that is happening after the Kohli presser on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>Here are a few images that surfaced on social space of Dravid and Kohli having a whale of a time during training and the pictures as expected - are going viral. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Happiness &#x1f499;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ViratKohli?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ViratKohli</a> <a href="https://t.co/gh4VA930vf">pic.twitter.com/gh4VA930vf</a></p> <p></p> Anjali. (@anj_18_sharma) <a href="https://twitter.com/anj_18_sharma/status/1472120940460789768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p>