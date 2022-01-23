Cape Town: India has already lost the ODI series and would be playing for pride at Cape Town on Sunday in the third and final ODI versus South Africa. While that is not such a comfortable position for any side to be in, ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra made a few predictions ahead of the game. Chopra has predicted that Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant together would score more than 80 runs.

He said on his YouTube channel: “Kohli and Pant will together score more than 80 runs. I feel Kohli will definitely score runs in this match, he did get out early in the last match. Pant scored 85 in the last match, so I have more expectations from him that the last ODI match should be a watershed moment in his career.”