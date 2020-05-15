With the possibility of The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) permitting players to return to training from next week, skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma – who are stranded in Mumbai during the coronavirus lockdown, may not be able to attend the session with other players if it starts next week, reckoned BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal.

Speaking in an interview to news agency AFP, Dhumal said: “For players like Kohli and Rohit, the restrictions are there in Mumbai and might stay.”

He also said that the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore is already preparing to host the players with all the necessary restrictions for training. Dhumal also infirmed that BCCI is regularly in touch with the cricketers.

“As of now we are working, given the lockdown restrictions, through apps and online modes. The coaches and support staff are regularly in touch with the players. Everybody would be keen to hit the ground and the idea is whenever we are ready for cricket to resume, they (the players) are able to give their 100 percent,” said Dhumal.

With cash-rich Indian Premier League postponed indefinitely, the national team is scheduled to play Sri Lanka, but there is high uncertainty over that as well.

Most of the cricketers are keeping themselves busy by chatting with fans and fellow cricketers via social media platforms.