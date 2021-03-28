Following India’s win against England in Pune on Sunday, Virat Kohli reckoned it was a ‘surprise for him that allrounder Shardul Thakur – who scored 21-ball 30 and picked four wickets – did not bag the man of the match. Sam Curran was adjudicated the player of the match for his whirlwind 95* off 83 balls despite England having lost the match.

“I’m surprised Shardul wasn’t the man of the match, and Bhuvi wasn’t the man of the series,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Hailing Sam Curran, Kohli also praised Natarajan and Hardik Pandya for pulling things back at the end.

“No one will throw in the towel, and Sam played a really good inning to keep them in the hunt. However, our bowlers picked up wickets, and it moved from us finishing it off to them getting over the line before Hardik and Nattu pulled it back,” he added further.

India dropped many catches during the game and Kohli admitted that he was disappointed, but also said that there was no lack of intent and reckoned the body language was outstanding.

“It’s most disappointing for the guy who drops the catch, but as much as you get disappointed, catches get put down and sometimes they cost you. There’s no lack of intent, and our body language was outstanding. Eventually, we got over the line,” Kohli said.