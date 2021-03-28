India skipper Virat Kohli may have failed with the bat but he inspired his teammates on-the-field as he took a stunning one-handed catch to send Adil Rashid packing in the third and final ODI at Pune on Sunday. Kohli’s stunner helped Shardul Thakur pick up his fourth wicket of the night.

The incident took place on the 40th over of the match with England behind the eight ball. It was a slower ball from Thakur, which Rahid pushed towards and it lobbed up in the air – Kohli at short cover – dives to his left to pick up a series-defining catch. The difficult part of the catch was that Kohli had to stretch to his left side and maintain his balance once his elbow hit the ground and not allow the ball to pop out.

It possibly is the last nail in the coffin for the tourists.