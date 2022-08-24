CC Humor: Virat Kohli Takes Rest After Shaheen Afridi Ruled Out Of Asia Cup| Whatsapp Chat Leaked

This Piece is just for fun. Do not take it seriously.

India and Pakistan will face each other on Sunday, 28th August in Asia Cup 2022 and just before the start of the prestigious tournament, the Babar Azam-led side got hit with a massive injury. Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup due to injury and all the Indian players seemed really happy about it in their Whatsapp group.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was so relaxed after Shaheen Afridi’s injury that he even planned to take a rest. He labelled Pakistan’s team in Asia Cup as their D team without Shaheen Afridi.

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant was happy with the fact he would now be able to hit big sixes to impress his girlfriend Isha during the Pakistan game. Captain Rohit Sharma postponed his injury plans due to Shaheen Afridi’s injury.

KL Rahul also promised to be fit for the upcoming tournaments. Shaheen Afridi played brilliantly against India in the last ODI match. So, it is obvious why Indian players are celebrating his injury right before the Asia Cup 2022.

The tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India will look to win the tournament and gain some valuable confidence ahead of the much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

All the matches of the Asia Cup 2022 will start at 7:30 pm. The tournament was scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka but the hosts were changed due to the recent political tensions in the country.