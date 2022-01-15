Cape Town: The Indian team along with their captain Virat Kohli got away without attracting any kind of penalty or sanction for their outburst against the host broadcaster SuperSport via stump mic over the controversial DRS call that went against them in a crucial stage of the match involving South Africa captain Dean Elgar.

The ICC match referee Andy Pycroft is learnt to have cautioned the Indian players for their on-field behavior and have been informed that such incidents should be avoided, failing which it will attract penalties. However, it has been confirmed that there was no reprimand or charges against the team, a Cricbuzz report said, according to IANS.

Although the Indian behaviour was uncalled for, it is learned that the Indian players escaped sanctions because their anger was directed against the technology, and not against any official, and the ICC code does not have a clause for the criticism of the broadcaster or technology.

On Day 3 of the third Test in Cape Town, Dean Elgar reviewed a decision off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin on the fourth delivery of the 21st over of South Africa’s inning, after being given out LBW by on-field umpire Marais Erasmus and the decision was overturned in Proteas skipper’s favour.

As far as the replay is concerned, it showed the ball pitched in line and hit Elgar in the middle. However, quite mysteriously the trajectory of the ball showed that it was going over the leg-stump. Even the umpire expressed his shock and was heard saying “that is impossible”, on the stump mic.

Moments later Ashwin said, “You should find better ways to win Supersport,” while an angry Kohli kicked the ground in disgust and then used the stump microphone to good effect and said, “Focus on your team as well when they shine the ball, eh! Not just the opposition. Trying to catch people all the time.”

Vice-captain KL Rahul was also heard immediately afterwards complaining, “It’s the whole country against 11 guys,” while Ashwin also blasted the broadcaster.

Asked about the incident during the post-Test press conference on Friday, Kohli refused to dwell on it.

“I have no comment to make. I understood what happened on the field and people on the outside don’t know exactly what goes on the field. So for me to try and justify what we did on the field and say ‘we got carried away… If we would have charged up and picked up three wickets there, that could have been probably the moment that could change the game,” the Indian captain said.

Keegan Petersen shined with a classy 82 as South Africa defeated India by seven wickets to win the series-deciding third Test at the Newlands Cricket Ground on Friday.