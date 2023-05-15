Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Chat GPT Settles Debate With Stunning Answer

The artificial intelligence 'Chat GPT' has attempted to end Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam argument.

New Delhi: The debate around. who is better between Virat Kohli and Babar is never-ending. Fans worldwide have failed to end the argument around the two-star batters. Virat and Babar sit at the top of the batting pinnacle and have countless records in front of their name. The artificial intelligence 'Chat GPT' has attempted to end this argument.

Chat GPT's Answer On Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam "Both Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are highly talented cricketers and comparing them can be subjective. They are considered two of the best batsmen in the world, but they have different strengths and styles of play," said GPT answering who is better between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.

"Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, has consistently performed at a high level across all formats of the game. He has an incredible record and has achieved numerous milestones in his career. Kohli is known for his exceptional batting technique, mental toughness, and ability to chase down targets. He has a wide range of shots and is particularly effective in run-chases. Kohli's consistency and aggressive style of play have earned him great admiration from cricket fans worldwide.

"On the other hand, Babar Azam, the current captain of the Pakistan cricket team, is a technically sound batsman with a calm and composed approach. He has shown remarkable consistency and has been a prolific run-scorer in recent years. Azam is known for his elegant stroke play, timing, and ability to construct innings. He has a solid technique and has been successful in all formats of the game. Azam's batting style is often compared to that of the legendary Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli."

"Ultimately, determining who is better between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam is a matter of personal opinion. Both players have their own unique strengths and have achieved tremendous success in their respective careers. It's best to appreciate and enjoy their skills and contributions to the game of cricket," it added.

Both Virat and Babar are top performers for their country and are called the batting maestro of their nations. Virat does edge Babar when it comes to runs and records. However, people admire Babar's technique just like they do with Virat.