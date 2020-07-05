After the hop push-up challenge started by India allrounder Hardik Pandya took social media by storm, skipper Virat Kohli came up with a twist to that and then asked the former to come up with something better. Hardik instantly obliged and gave another twist to it. Now, Hardik's wife Natasa Stankovic has come up with a clear winner. She feels her to-be-husband aced it and was better than Kohli. <p></p> <p></p>Announcing the winner of the challenge, she wrote: "My bebu the best." <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CCOMG7NFWzt/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0;padding: 0 4px"><a style="color: #000;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CCOMG7NFWzt/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Hey bruh @virat.kohli Always got your back &#x1f609; @rahulkl @krunalpandya_official guys would you like to have a go &#x2705;&#x1f511; and special thanks to my darling @coach_a.i.harrsha for pushing me &#x2705;</a></p> <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px" href="https://www.instagram.com/hardikpandya93/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Hardik Pandya</a> (@hardikpandya93) on Jul 4, 2020 at 6:25am PDT</p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4076301" align="aligncenter" width="500"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4076301" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Image-4-14.jpg" alt="Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli ipl, Hardik Pandya, Hardik Pandya age, Hardik Pandyaipl, Hardik Pandya age, Hop push-up challenge, Natasa Stankovic, Natasa Stankovic age, Natasa Stankovic news, Natasa Stankovic sexy pics, Natasa Stankovic hot pics" width="500" height="372" /> Image: Instagram/Screenshot[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, Kohli also lauded Hardik's new twist in the same video. Kohli responded to the video and wrote, " Haha, top work." <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, with no international cricket happening, cricketers are finding unique ways to keep themselves busy and in a good frame of mind during the testing times. <p></p> <p></p>It is uncertain if the cash-rich Indian Premier League will take place this year, but BCCI has not called it off completely as reports suggest they are contemplating going ahead with the tournament in an overseas country and Sri Lanka and UAE is being looked at as options.