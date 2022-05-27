Ahmedabad: Virat Kohli is arguably one of the greatest white-ball players of this modern era and hence there is so much talk over his century-drought. The ex-Indian captain has not hit a century – be it international or IPL – in over two years. The last time he got a hundred was way back in 2019 against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens. According to the lofty benchmarks Kohli sets for himself, he has not lived up to it in IPL 2022.

But there is a sense that the great cricketer has slowly but surely found some touch in the past week. In a virtual knockout game against table-toppers Gujarat Titans, Kohli hit a brilliant 73 off 54 balls. And then against Lucknow as well, he got a start.

With Bangalore set to plat Rajasthan for a spot in the summit clash, fans believe Kohli is going to break his century drought at Ahmedabad tonight. Here are a few fan reactions:

Virat Kohli aaj century marega Satish Ray (@SatishRay_) May 27, 2022

Love Virat not Rcb Virat can make century don’t mind rishu (@forever_rishu) May 27, 2022

Good day for Virat’s long due century Nik… (@niKNotAvailablx) May 27, 2022