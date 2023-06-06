Advertisement

Virat Kohli Will Wake Up Differently Against Australia: Ravi Shastri Gives Massive Statement Ahead Of WTC Final 2023

Ravi Shastri revealed about Virat Kohli feels that his record against Australia in Tests would only boost his confidence further.

Updated: June 6, 2023 4:40 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: India and Australia are known for their rivalry, and when it comes to big matches like the World Test Championship, the heat is more intense. There are less than 24 hours left in the WTC finals 2023, where India and Australia will battle against each other to lift the trophy on May 7 at the Oval in London.

Former India captain Virat Kohli is one of the best batters in the world. In total, Kohli has played 20 test matches against Australia. He has smashed 1682 runs, which include seven centuries and five half centuries, in 36 innings.

In a recent interview Former Indian player Ravi Shastri revealed about Virat Kohli feels that his record against Australia in Tests would only boost his confidence further.

"Virat Kohli will wake up differently if the match is against Australia, he smells the coffee much earlier if it's Australia, so if he gets going, gets to 20, then we will have some fun."

Earlier Kohli shared his views with Star Sports on Follow the Blues, Kohli opened up about the challenge of batting against Cummins and Co. at the famous venue. "I think The Oval will be challenging, we won't get a flat wicket and batters need to be cautious. We will need to concentrate on our focus and discipline," Kohli said.

Kohli To Break Don Bradman's Record In WTC Final

Kohli is coming into WTC final after scoring 639 runs in 14 matches of IPL 2023.

In the title decider he would like to be among the runs once again and help India win the title.

Against Australia, the 34-year-old Kohli would also like to equal legendary Sir Donald Bradman's record as well. Kohli, who has 28 Test centuries to his name till date, would like to score a century and equal Don's tally of 29 Test hundreds.

 

