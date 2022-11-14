Virat Kohli With Two Indian Players Star In ICC T20 World Cup Team Of Tournament

Melbourne: The T20 World Cup 2022 tournament came to an end with England’s five wicket wicket victory over Babar Azam’s Pakistan in the final. Jos Butter lead the English side to their second T20 World Cup title in his first ICC tournament as the skipper.

Chasing the modest total, England lost three wickets, including that of captain Jos Buttler, in the Power-play. But Stokes showed calmness and poise in his typical gritty style to slam an unbeaten 52 off 49 balls incidentally his first T20I fifty to take England over the line.

Virat Kohli was the leading run scorer of the tournament with 296 runs and an astonishing average of 98.66. He even scored 4 half-centuries in 6 matches. He alongside two other Indian players was included in the T20 World Cup team of the tournament by ICC.

The team included the no.1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav and the Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was selected as the 12th man. The team included four players from the World Cup winning team and they were Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Sam Curran and Mark Wood.

The team only included two players from the runner-ups Pakistan with Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Kiwiw batter Glenn Philips, Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikanadar Raza and Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje were also part of the ICC T20 World Cup team of the tournament.

T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament: Alex Hales, Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Philips, Sikandar Raza, Shadab Khan, Sam Curran, Anrich Nortje, Mark Wood, Shaheen Shah Afridi. (12th man – Hardik Pandya)