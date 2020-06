Virender Sehwag One of The Most Destructive Openers in Test History: VVS Laxman

Batting legend VVS Laxman has paid rich tributes to his former India teammate Virender Sehwag for his infectious positivity.

Sehwag, is widely regarded as someone who redefined the role of a Test opener maintaining his attacking style unchanged across formats. In 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is in which he scored 8586, 8273 and 394 runs respectively.

Despite the criticism that came his way because of his care-free approach towards batting, Sehwag established himself as one of the greatest India batsmen as he became the first ever from his country to register a triple century in Test cricket.

“Cocking a snook at those who questioned his pedigree against high-quality fast bowling, Virender Sehwag went on to establish himself as one of the most destructive openers in Test history. Viru’s immense self-belief and positivity was as mind-boggling as it was infectious,” Laxman tweeted on Friday.

Laxman has been paying tributes to teammates who influenced him immensely including Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath.

Laxman called Dravid ‘the ultimate team man’

“The game’s most committed student, Rahul was the ultimate team man, responding to every challenge with complete dedication. Despite being in a position to say ‘no’, he not only kept wicket in white-ball cricket and opened the batting in Tests, but did so with utmost diligence,” he wrote.

For Tendulkar, Laxman said the legend stayed grounded despite his immense popularity and incredible achievements. “His trail-blazing career is the stuff legends are made of, but even more endearing is his commitment, passion & respect for the game that made him what he is. Staying grounded despite the adulation he received is a remarkable quality, one of the hallmarks of his greatness @sachin_rt,” he said.