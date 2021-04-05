South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock faced the heat on Monday following allegedly using fake fielding as a tactic to runout Fakhar Zaman for 193. Zaman - who was close to slamming his second double century in ODIs - later said that the fault was his not de Kock's. <p></p> <p></p>The incident took place in the first ball of the 50th over. Zaman was scampering back for the second and that is when de Kock made a fake signal as if the ball was not coming to his end. Zaman, believing so, turned back for a fraction of a second and that slowed his momentum - only to eventually fall short of his ground. Realising that Zaman was tricked by de Kock, the SA keeper smiled and that was captured on camera. <p></p> <p></p>Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis slammed the SA keeper for his cheeky smile. The 49-year-old took to Twitter and wrote: "Record breaking inning. Simply Outstanding @FakharZamanLive. What about this cheeky giggle from Quinton tells you?" <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Record breaking inning. Simply Outstanding <a href="https://twitter.com/FakharZamanLive?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FakharZamanLive</a> &#x1f1f5;&#x1f1f0;. What about this cheeky giggle from Quinton tells you &#x1f914;? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SAvPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SAvPAK</a> <a href="https://t.co/5HD0sLYTk1">pic.twitter.com/5HD0sLYTk1</a></p> <p></p> Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) <a href="https://twitter.com/waqyounis99/status/1378799845603938304?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"The fault was mine as I was too busy looking out for Haris Rauf at the other end as I felt he'd started off a little late from his crease, so I thought he was in trouble. The rest is up to the match referee, but I don't think it's Quinton's fault," Zaman has said at the post-match presentation.