<strong>Christchurch:</strong> South African centurion in the second Test against New Zealand here on Friday, Sarel Erwee, was just a "phone call away from calling it quits" but support from family and friends -- and help from a sports psychologist -- helped him rethink his decision 28 months back. <p></p> <p></p>The 32-year-old left-handed opener, after an unimpressive showing in the opening Test where he scored just 10 and a duck as New Zealand inflicted an innings defeat on the Proteas a week ago, scored a patient 108 in the second Test at the Hagley Oval on Friday to give the visitors a solid start at 238/3 on Day 1. <p></p> <p></p>"About 28 months ago, it did cross my mind and I was probably a phone call away from calling it quits," said Erwee to timeslive.co.za on Friday. <p></p> <p></p>"But I had huge support from my family, my parents picked me up and I saw a sports psychologist. I got through it daily and it was a hard slog to try to be motivated again and give my best after wanting to give up. <p></p> <p></p>"All the years of hard work and hard slog did at semi-professional and franchise level felt pointless and worthless at one stage. Luckily I am very fortunate to have worked with a sports performance psychologist and the support of my parents was incredible. It is basically what motivated me." <p></p> <p></p>Erwee said that until two years back, he didn't think he had a chance of making it to the South African Test side, and added that, to come from that stage and score a century was "special". <p></p> <p></p>"It is a very special day that 24 months ago I probably didn't think I will be in a position to even be close to a SA Test squad. To sit here today with a Test hundred behind my name is special. It is even more special having gone through the hard yards over the years and taking learnings along those years. I know the team comes first and I am very happy we can turn things around after the first Test." <p></p> <p></p>South Africa were thrashed by an innings and 276 runs in the first Test, with the visitors only managing to muster 95 and 111 in the two innings. <p></p> <p></p>Erwee added that several sportspersons had mental health issues and it needs to be talked about more often. <p></p> <p></p>"I don't think we focus on it enough in SA, not just in cricket but all sports. I might be mistaken but from speaking to other sportsmen, it is something lacking not only in sport but general in life. As a man, it is kind of frowned upon when you show mental weakness or softness. A lot of work needs to be done and I am in that process where I am trying to better my mental wellbeing. It has been part of my life and it will probably be for a long time."