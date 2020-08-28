WAS vs SOM Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s English T20 Blast 2020 Match At Edgbaston, Birmingham, August 28 11:00 PM IST Friday

WAS vs SOM Dream11 Tips And Prediction

On the second day of the ongoing English T20 Blast 2020, Warwickshire will be up against Somerset. A total of six games out of seven on Thursday (August 27) were washed out due to rain. The 18 participating teams have been divided into three groups North Group, Central Group and South Group. The tournament will be played from August 27 to October 3. The two semis and the summit clash will be played on October 3 – all at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

WAS vs SOM TOSS TIME: 10:30 PM IST

Match Starts At: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

WAS vs SOM My Dream11 Team

Sam Hain (c), Josh Davey (vc), Tim Bresnan, Steve Davies (wk), Adam Hose, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Dan Mousley, Tom Abell, Roelof van der Merwe, Jeetan Patel

WAS vs SOM Full Squads

WAS: Sam Hain, Dominic Sibley, Ian Bell, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Michael Burgess(wk), Will Rhodes(c), Tim Bresnan, Jeetan Patel, Liam Norwell, Henry Brookes, Alex Thomson, Dan Mousley and Oliver Hannon-Dalby

SOM: James Hildreth, Edward Byrom, George Bartlett, Tom Lammonby, Steven Davies(wk), Tom Abell(c), Ben Green, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Jamie Overton, Max Waller, Josh Davey and Ollie Sale

