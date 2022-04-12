Mumbai: Just when things are looking bright for Sunrisers Hyderabad after they got their IPL 2022 campaign off to a disastrous start, there is some bad news the Orange Army would have to deal with. In all probability, allrounder Washington Sundar is set to miss the next two game due to a split webbing in his hand. Sundar picked up the injury during the game against Gujarat Titans.

“Washington has torn the webbing in his right hand, between his thumb and first finger. We must monitor that over the next two-three days. Hopefully, it isn’t a significant blow. I’d imagine it’d take probably a week or so to settle down,” SRH coach Tom Moody said after the eight-wicket win over the Titans.

Shreyas Gopal, the legspinner, and J Suchith, the left-arm spinning allrounder, could be the two options SRH could contemplate as replacement for Sundar in the upcoming games.