Washington Sundar To Replace Deepak Chahar For IND vs SA ODI Series

Ranchi: Team India as reached Ranchi for the second ODI match as they try to level the series by 1-1 after losing the first match by 9 runs at the hand of Temba Bavuma-led Proteas side. The Men in Blue dealt with another huge blow as ace player Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the series due to twisted ankle. There’s no update yet on whether he would be flying to Australia or not but it is surely a really big blow. He has been replaced by all-rounder Washington Sundar