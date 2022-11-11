New Delhi: For Pakistan captain Wasim Akram while speaking on India’s performance in the T20 World Cup 2022 said that the Indian bowlers seem to have a tendency of dropping pace right after the IPL and suggested the BCCI to think of a pay cap for the younger players so that their hunger to do well remains intact for a considerable period of time. Citing his own example, he said that if he would have got that much money playing the IPL, chances are that he would have never worked hard enough post the IPL.

“Something I noted about Indian bowlers during Asia Cup. They drop pace post IPL. For instance, Avesh Khan was bowling consistently at 145kmph but after one season of IPL they play the pace drops to 130-135 kmph. So BCCI need to check the reason behind that because he got paid some 12-13 crore Indian money,” said Akram on A Sports.

“I think IPL need to have a pay cap for young players so that they understand bhook hoti kya hai, what it feels to be hungry. If I was earning Rs 24 crore a month then I don’t think I will work that hard once IPL is done. The culture we come from, hum khud ko dheela chhod dete hain,” he further added.

Another former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis, who was also a part of the show blamed the thought-process of modern day coaching behind pacers opting to drop pace and suggested that bowlers should never compromise on pace for swing.

“I don’t know exactly why they are dropping pace but when I used to play and then worked as a coach, I always emphasised on bowling quickly. If you are quick then bowl quick, that’s what Wasim and I did throughout our careers. If you have pace, you learn the other bits. But if you slow it down and swing the ball, then somewhere T20 cricket and modern-day coaching is at fault for that. I don’t know what’s being taught in the Indian camp but pace matters,” Younis said.

“Back when I was young and was playing a drawn Test match, the general idea was to rest your frontline bowlers but Imran Khan bowled a four-over spell with all his mights and asked me to do the same from the other end. That’s because when you are tired you use all your energy to bowl fast, you increase your speed as it strengthens your muscle. The more you bowl, the faster you get. But nowadays the general idea among bowlers is that I have to bowl 18 deliveries and leave but that’s not how it works,” Akram said.