Wasim Jaffer Calls For Change In Team India, Bats For Ranji Star’s Inclusion In The Side

New Delhi: Former India opener Wasim Jaffer thinks that the time has come for the Indian team management to take a call and make the necessary changes in order to give themselves the best chance to get back to winning ways. For a start, Jaffer reckons that Sarfraz Khan, who has been in excellent form in Ranji Trophy deserves a go in the current side and he will, without a doubt make things difficult for Hanuma Vihari.

Sarfaraz has been in ominous form in the domestic circuit, having scored 928 runs in the 2019-20 edition and followed it up with 982 runs in the 2021-22 season. Vihari, on the other hand, didn’t have a great Test against England at Edgbaston with scores of 20 and 11 in the match.

“Sarfaraz Khan, who is awaiting involvement and has been in excellent form in the Ranji Trophy, will undoubtedly make things difficult for Vihari,” Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

Talking about Shubman Gill, Jaffer reckons that the India opener should be tried in the middle-order.

“In the middle of the lineup, Shubman Gill should be tried. Although he has potential, the opening place might not be the best fit for him. In addition, I do not believe Shardul Thakur needs to be dropped after just one game” Jaffer added.

Jaffer feels India’s chances of qualifying to the final of the World Test Championships (WTC 2021-23) looks slim.

“Yes. Because of the outcomes, it seems difficult because they have been. India would not play in many Test matches either,” he concluded.