Wasim Jaffer Calls For Change In Team India, Bats For Ranji Star’s Inclusion In The Side

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former India opener Wasim Jaffer thinks that the time has come for the Indian team management to take a call and make the necessary changes in order to give themselves the best chance to get back to winning ways. For a start, Jaffer reckons that Sarfraz Khan, who has been in excellent form in Ranji Trophy deserves a go in the current side and he will, without a doubt make things difficult for Hanuma Vihari. <p></p> <p></p>Sarfaraz has been in ominous form in the domestic circuit, having scored 928 runs in the 2019-20 edition and followed it up with 982 runs in the 2021-22 season. Vihari, on the other hand, didn't have a great Test against England at Edgbaston with scores of 20 and 11 in the match. <p></p> <p></p>"Sarfaraz Khan, who is awaiting involvement and has been in excellent form in the Ranji Trophy, will undoubtedly make things difficult for Vihari," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo. <p></p> <p></p>Talking about Shubman Gill, Jaffer reckons that the India opener should be tried in the middle-order. <p></p> <p></p>"In the middle of the lineup, Shubman Gill should be tried. Although he has potential, the opening place might not be the best fit for him. In addition, I do not believe Shardul Thakur needs to be dropped after just one game" Jaffer added. <p></p> <p></p>Jaffer feels India's chances of qualifying to the final of the World Test Championships (WTC 2021-23) looks slim. <p></p> <p></p>"Yes. Because of the outcomes, it seems difficult because they have been. India would not play in many Test matches either," he concluded.