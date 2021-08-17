London: From predictions to hilarious memes, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer is a runaway hot on the social space. On Monday, after Virat Kohli and Co registered a historic 151-run victory at Lord’s in the second Test – Jaffer took to Twitter and reacted. The ex-Mumbai stalwart used a Sachin Tendulkar quote.

His tweet read: “To borrow a quote from @sachin_rt, “People throw stones, you turn them into milestones”. This is a milestone victory, congratulations @imVkohli and Team India.”

Jaffer was referring to the ‘cork’ incident that took place at Lord’s on Saturday. The cork was hurled at India opener KL Rahul, who was stationed at the boundary.

Earlier, KL Rahul hit a brilliant 134 in the first essay at Lord’s to help India get to a good total and put pressure on England. Rahul was named the man of the match.

“I’ve been looking at it every morning to see if they’ve put it on permanently. They haven’t – it’s still a temporary piece of paper (name on the honours boards). To put on 360 on the board was really crucial, very happy. Been here for a couple of months now and been working really hard on our skills. Even in the first game at Trent Bridge the batsmen have shown a lot of discipline. That’s what you expect with two competitive teams – great skills, and a few words as well. We don’t mind some banter. You go after one of our guys and all XI of us will come back,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation.