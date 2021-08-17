<strong>London:</strong> From predictions to hilarious memes, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer is a runaway hot on the social space. On Monday, after Virat Kohli and Co registered a historic 151-run victory at Lord's in the second Test - Jaffer took to Twitter and reacted. The ex-Mumbai stalwart used a Sachin Tendulkar quote. <p></p> <p></p>His tweet read: "<span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">To borrow a quote from </span><span class="r-18u37iz">@sachin_rt</span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">, "People throw stones, you turn them into milestones". This is a milestone victory, congratulations </span><span class="r-18u37iz">@imVkohli </span>and Team India." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">To borrow a quote from <a href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sachin_rt</a>, "People throw stones, you turn them into milestones". This is a milestone victory, congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> and Team India <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCI</a> ???? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/3i2HGzgPER">pic.twitter.com/3i2HGzgPER</a></p> <p></p>Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) <a href="https://twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/status/1427327040403824642?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 16, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p>Jaffer was referring to the 'cork' incident that took place at Lord's on Saturday. The cork was hurled at India opener KL Rahul, who was stationed at the boundary. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, KL Rahul hit a brilliant 134 in the first essay at Lord's to help India get to a good total and put pressure on England. Rahul was named the man of the match. <p></p> <p></p>"I've been looking at it every morning to see if they've put it on permanently. They haven't - it's still a temporary piece of paper (name on the honours boards). To put on 360 on the board was really crucial, very happy. Been here for a couple of months now and been working really hard on our skills. Even in the first game at Trent Bridge the batsmen have shown a lot of discipline. That's what you expect with two competitive teams - great skills, and a few words as well. We don't mind some banter. You go after one of our guys and all XI of us will come back," Rahul said at the post-match presentation. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;