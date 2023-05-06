Advertisement

WATCH: Ashish Nehra Wins Hearts With His Incredible Gesture After Cameraman Gets Hit By Trent Boult's Six

Rajasthan Royals managed to score just 118 runs in 17.5 overs.

Updated: May 6, 2023 8:35 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans (GT) registered a dominating 9-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an IPL 2023 match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, on Friday.

The Titans dominated the game as Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed, took five wickets together. After a few wickets fell, Trent Boult emerged and managed to hit a couple boundaries.

The Kiwi pacer next slogged Ahmed for a maximum over midwicket in the 16th over in an effort to speed up scoring.

The cameraman who was positioned here was struck by the ball as it crossed the boundary. The camera person was down on the ground in severe pain right after being struck. Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra intervened to help up the hurt cameraman. His gesture is winning hearts all across the internet.

Gujarat Titans dominating 9-wicket win

Chasing the paltry 118-run target, the opening duo Gill and Saha started off well, hitting ten boundaries in the first six overs as GT reached 49 for no loss in the PowerPlay.

With just two boundaries coming in the next three overs, Shubman Gill got stumped in the 10th over off the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal. Gill attempted a big slog but the ball turned away sharply after hitting the deck. Sanju Samson made no mistake and was quick to take the bails off.

Earlier batting first, the Royals had a slow start as they lost Jos Buttler early. Yashaswi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson went for a few big hits to add crucial runs before the former got run out and the hosts posted 50/2 in the PowerPlay.

Titans continued to put pressure on the hosts with their clinical bowling and RR failed to establish a stable partnership, as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

 

 

 

