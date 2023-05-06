WATCH: Ashish Nehra Wins Hearts With His Incredible Gesture After Cameraman Gets Hit By Trent Boult's Six

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans (GT) registered a dominating 9-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an IPL 2023 match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, on Friday.

The Titans dominated the game as Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed, took five wickets together. After a few wickets fell, Trent Boult emerged and managed to hit a couple boundaries.

The Kiwi pacer next slogged Ahmed for a maximum over midwicket in the 16th over in an effort to speed up scoring.

The cameraman who was positioned here was struck by the ball as it crossed the boundary. The camera person was down on the ground in severe pain right after being struck. Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra intervened to help up the hurt cameraman. His gesture is winning hearts all across the internet.

Here is the video: