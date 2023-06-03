Watch: Australian Cricket Team Burn Their Sweat In Nets Ahead Of WTC Final With India

Australia gets ready for the WTC Final clash against Team India. The crucial test match will start from 7th June and will be played at the Oval in London.

New Delhi: Australian cricketers are set to start their summer with a crucial encounter with India in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) which will be held on June 7 at the Oval in London. Australia's key batters Steve Smith and David Warner are burning their sweat in the nets before the 'big test'.

ICC shared some visuals of Australia's players, practicing in the nets

In this year Smith has played five test matches and has scored 249 runs with an average of 41.50. He has smashed one hundred in the year so far.

Warner was in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 where he scored 516 runs in 14 matches. he had an average of 36.86 and a strike rate of 131.63 in the season. He was not at his best but these runs will give him confidence ahead of a big final.

ICC also shared a video of Australian bowlers with the caption, "Ready to step up in the #WTC23 final."

