Ace India all-rounder Axar Patel on January 26 tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Meha Patel. The wedding was a grand event and was attended by friends and family of the lovebirds. The photos and videos from the event are being widely circulated on social media.

Axar and Meha dated for a long time before announcing their engagement last year. Speaking about Axar Patel's wife Meha Patel, she reportedly is a dietician and a nutritionist. She runs an Instagram handle where she regularly posts about healthy diets, superfoods and nutrition.

Axar was over the moon after the wedding and was seen entertaining the guest with his dance moves, the videos of which have gone viral. Axar Patel missed the ODI series against New Zealand owing to his wedding.

The left arm spinner has been a regular in the Idnian white-ball set-up and has done well for the team in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja who has been out due to injury. Axar had a stellar series with both bat and ball throughout the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

During the second match of the T20I series, Axar took two wickets and played a blistering knock of 65 off 31 balls. Even though India lost the match, Axar proved his creditentoials as a genuien all-rounder and boosted his hopes of finding a place in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.