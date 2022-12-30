WATCH: CCTV Of Rishabh Pant’s Car Getting Crashed During The Freak Accident

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a road accident on Friday morning when he was returning back to Delhi from Uttarakhand. The incident happened around 5:30 am and now the CCTV footage of the accident has gone viral on the internet.

According to eyewitness accounts published by local media reports, the car hit a divider near Hammadpur, close to Roorki’s Naarsan border. Some of the travellers along NH-58 also posted visuals of a vehicle engulfed in flames. Times Now could not independently verify the authenticity of those visuals.

According to reports, the vehicle broke the barricade and went skidding for about 200 metres.

Rishabh pant car was totally damaged, thank god nothing serious injury has happened to him

“Cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after giving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital. The accident took place on NH-58 of Manglaur PS area,” Haridwar SP told news agency ANI.

” Praying for the speedy recovery of cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was injured in a vehicle accident, have directed the officials to ensure all possible arrangements for his treatment,” said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.