WATCH: David Wiese Wins Hearts, Cleans Lahore Qalandars Dugout After PSL Match
Lahore racked up 200-7 a day after plundering a league-best 241-3 in its first home game against Peshawar Zalmi.
New Delhi: In the on-going Pakistan Premiere League, Defending champions Lahore Qalandar defeated Islamabad United by 90 runs on Monday, February 27.
With this victory Lahore Qalandar climb at the top of the point table of PSL. Lahore racked up 200-7 a day after plundering a league-best 241-3 in its first home game against Peshawar Zalmi.
Former South African all-rounder David Wiese, who now represents Namibia in international cricket, won many hearts on Monday, when after during a Pakistan Super League match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United, he picked the leftover bottles at Qalandars dugout and put it inside the bin
The star all-rounder was seen collecting the empty bottles in a video uploaded by the team's official Twitter handle.
R.E.S.P.E.C.T ?
He is truly our Murshad ?#HBLPSL8 #QalandarHum #QalandarsCity #LQvIU #sochnabemanahai pic.twitter.com/jnKMmRVeKD
Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) February 28, 2023
This is the second time when such incident has taken place during the ongoing PSL. A few days back star Pakistani batter and team captain Babar Azam, who is playing for Peshawar Zalmi this year was seen doing the same.
Good getsure by babar azam,tye and others they was cleaning the area after the match, Respect pic.twitter.com/FqFWkPaEdH
Huzaifa khan (@HuzaifaKhan021) February 15, 2023
David Wiese struck in his first three overs with the wickets of big-hitters Munro, captain Shadab Khan and the in-form Azam Khan, who was trapped trying to sweep the seamer's full length delivery.
Lahore has four wins from five games, and was ahead of Multan Sultans on net run-rate. Islamabad was third after its second defeat in five games.
