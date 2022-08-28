<strong>Dubai:</strong> India and Pakistan are crossing swords at the Dubai International Stadium in their Asia Cup Opener. India won the toss and opted to bowl. Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India a solid start and dismissed Babar Azam for 10, at a team score of 15. <p></p> <p></p>The wicket of Babar sent shockwaves in the Pakistan camp, however, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan stabilized the inning. They mixed caution with aggression and ensured that Pakistan have a good powerplay. Fakhar Zaman (10) was looking good but was dismissed on the second last ball of the powerplay by Avesh Khan. <p></p> <p></p>It was a short delivery outside off and Fakhar wanted to cut it towards backward point. However, he got a faint edge and was sent packing. Interestingly, Fakhar walked without waiting for the umpire's decision. Fakhar's sportsmanship is being praised by fans on social media. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Pakistan loses the second wicket. <p></p>Fakhar Zaman caught behind. <p></p>Park 42/2. 6th over.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsPAK</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AsiaCup2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AsiaCup2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/H5xZt06CKp">pic.twitter.com/H5xZt06CKp</a></p> <p></p> ???? ???????? . (@Mrpavanazhi) <a href="https://twitter.com/Mrpavanazhi/status/1563899520332742662?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 28, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed added 45 runs together and put Pakistan in a god position. But both batters were dismissed in quick succession by Hardik Pandya. Khushdil Shah also fell to Hardik Pandya on a short ball. The triple strikes have pegged Pakistan back. They have Shadab, Asif Ali and Mohammad Nawaz in the tank and will need a score of around 150 to feel competitive. Meanwhile, Pakistan are 108-5 in the 16th over at the time of writing. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Pakistan (Playing XI):</strong> Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani <p></p> <p></p><strong>India (Playing XI):</strong> Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh