WATCH: Former PAK Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed Shows Off His Singing Skills With Shan Masood
Sarfaraz saved Pakistan from suffering a defeat in both the Test matches against New Zealand at home.
New Delhi: Former Pakistan Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been on fire since his comeback. Not just on field but also off field Sarfaraz has been on a rampage. He stole the limelight on the Qawwali night, during Shan Masood's wedding celebration. Fans were not just impressed by his singing skills but also were impressed by his new bald look. In a video Sarfaraz was singing the popular Bollywood song 'Mubarak Ho Tumko', he was also giving blessings to the newly wed Masood. Masood got married to his fiance Nische on January 20 amid a season of weddings of cricketers. Video of this moment is going viral all over the internet.
In case you missed it - here is Sarfaraz Ahmed showing his brilliant singing skills pic.twitter.com/lz60SxsYxeSaj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) January 26, 2023
Sarfaraz saved Pakistan from suffering a defeat in both the Test matches against New Zealand at home. He scored three back-to-back fifties and wind up the series with a century. Speaking about his return Sarfaraz wasn't sure if he'd ever make a comeback but was waiting for an opportunity and was happy to have got it and made it count. "I was part of the team for four years and despite not getting chances here I was continuing to play well elsewhere. Wanted an opportunity from Allah and got it. I was very tensed in the first Test, but the boys and captain gave me confidence," Sarfaraz had said.
Sarfarz Ahmed sings at #Shaanmasood 's Qawali Night. #sarfarazahmed #qawali #qawalinight #weddingdiaries pic.twitter.com/ylDkWEYO2rCCZDigital (@cczdigital) January 27, 2023
