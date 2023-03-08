WATCH: Haris Rauf Celebrates After He Finally Manages To Get The Prized Wicket Of Babar Azam
Shaheen Afridi slammed a half-century, also took 4 wickets, but couldn't help his team Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi.
New Delhi: Pakistani players are currently indulged in Pakistan Super League (PSL). Franchise leagues gives players great opportunities to play against opponents. Haris Rauf got such an opportunity to play against Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who is currently representing Peshawar Zalmi. During a match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars, Haris was desperate to take Babar's wicket for a long time and his wish finally came true on Tuesday when he got the better of Pakistan skipper. It was the first time that Rauf dismissed Babar since Pakistani pacer was talking about getting the star batter's scalp as well as a few other top players like Virat Kohli. In that video, Rauf had told Babar that he wants his wicket. "Jo marzi ho jaaye, par wicket leni hai. Ek Kohli bacha hoya hai, tussi bache huye ho. Williamson slip toh do vaari bach gaya si. Par yeh 3-4 player mere hain (No matter what happens, I just need to take your wicket. Just Kohli and you are left. Williamson was saved in slips twice. These are 3-4 players whom I want to get out)," he had said. Here's the video of the dismissal and the celebration that followed:
Rauf got the Skipper... finally! #HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #PZvLQ pic.twitter.com/ICRzcj7ywUPakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 7, 2023
Haris dismissed Babar for 50 off 41 in the 16th over of the innings. Right after Babar was caught in the deep, Haris looked up, thanking the almighty for the prized wicket. Shaheen Afridi slammed a half-century, also took 4 wickets, but couldn't help his team Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi.
