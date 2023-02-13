WATCH: Jemimah Rodrigues Refreshes Virat Kohli’s MCG Memories By Playing Four Exact Shots Like Him During IND-PAK T20 WC Match

India women defeated Pakistan women by seven wickets to get their Women's T20 World Cup campaign off to a winning start. Brilliant partnership of 58 between Richa Ghosh ( 31 off 20) and Jemimah Rodrigues ( 53 off 38 ) helped India to pull off a stellar win.

The 22-year-old smacked an unbeaten knock of 53 runs off 38 balls, during her stay at the crease, she hammered eight boundaries.

Jemimah batted with responsibility, and after playing a heroic knock, she revealed that the team's win over Pakistan was inspired by cricket legend Virat Kohli.

Jemimah Rodrigues bat at number 3, her innings against Pakistan refreshed memories of Virat Kohli's iconic innings which was also against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup last year. The former Indian captain scored an unbeaten fifty and help India to secure a four-wicket win. Jemimah also scored an unbeaten fifty.

Both Virat and Jemimah stayed out there till the end and helped India to win. ICC's Instagram handle shared a video in which it drew similarities between Virat and Jemimah's innings.

Both the star batters scored two fours on the off side and celebrated after helping India win the match against Pakistan.

She also mentioned in one of her interviews that she used to watch India's matches, she also mentioned she wanted to play with same intensity.

"Growing up, we always watched these matches. I remember watching the match at the MCG where Virat Kohli played such an extraordinary knock. We did speak about it, but we also just wanted to go out there and put our first win on the board. We just wanted to go out, play the same cricket and with the same intensity as usual," she added.