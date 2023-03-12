Watch: Bizarre Injury Puts Keshav Maharaj's World Cup Participation In Jeopardy
South Africa defeated West Indies by 284 runs in the second and final Test to finish their World Test Championship cycle with an emphatic 2-0 series win.
New Delhi: South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj suffered a bizarre injury as he ruptured his Achilles tendon in his left heel while celebrating a wicket in the second test against West Indies on Saturday. Maharaj was stretchered off the field and is likely to stay away from cricket for a long time. He may even miss the upcoming Cricket World Cup in India. The incident happened when Maharaj set off for a celebratory run after appealing for an LBW against Kyle Mayers. The spinner slumped to the floor and clutched his left leg.
After many years at this injury video caper I'm still seeing firsts - the first cricketer suffer an achilles rupture (suspected) celebrating a wicket that was under review. Poor Maharaj pic.twitter.com/AcNTlXaZ6qNRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 11, 2023
Meanwhile, South Africa defeated West Indies by 284 runs in the second and final Test to finish their World Test Championship cycle with an emphatic 2-0 series win, here on Saturday. The Proteas have now won 22 out of 32 Tests against the Men in Maroon. With this 2-0 series win, South Africa are placed third in the WTC standings. The hosts began the day with a lead of 356 runs over West Indies. A flurry of quick wickets meant that they were bowled out at 321, having added merely 34 runs to the overnight total. Jason Holder (3-48) and Kyle Mayers (3-46) were the pick of West Indies bowlers. However, an imposing target of 391 proved to be more than enough as West Indies' batting unit collapsed like a pack of cards in the second innings. Six West Indies batters fell to single-digit scores. At the end of the first session, West Indies were in deep trouble at 34/6, and it seemed like they'd fail to cross 100. But Joshua Da Silva (34), Holder (19) and Alzarri Joseph (18) showed some fight lower down the order as the visitors were eventually bowled out for 106 to lose the game by 284 runs. Gerald Coetzee (3-37), Simon Harmer (3-45), Kagiso Rabada (2-19) and Keshav Maharaj (2-4) starred with the ball. (With Inputs From IANS)
