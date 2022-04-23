<strong>Navi Mumbai: </strong>Things have gone from bad to worse for Kolkata Knight Riders as the 2-time IPL winners slumped to a fourth-straight defeat in the ongoing Indian Super League 2022, this time on the hands of Gujarat Titans at DY Patil Stadium on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>It was not KKR's day, but all-rounder Andre Russell contributed both with the bat and the ball as the West Indian's heroics went in vain as the Knight Riders fell short by just 8 runs. <p></p> <p></p>In the final over of the first innings, Andre Russel bowled a superb over as he gave only 5 runs and picked up as many as 4 wickets. He took the wickets of Rahul Tewatia, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Manohar and Yash Dayal. The Jamaican was also on a hattrick at one point of time as he restricted the opposition to 156 after 20 overs of play. <p></p> <p></p><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hjiGnPKkTVw" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Picking wickets 4 fun!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KKRHaiTaiyaar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KKRHaiTaiyaar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KKRvGT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KKRvGT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AndreRussell?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AndreRussell</a> <a href="https://t.co/FL9O2YBqiQ">pic.twitter.com/FL9O2YBqiQ</a></p> <p></p> KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) <a href="https://twitter.com/KKRiders/status/1517836344701366273?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 23, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>When the chips were down for the Knight Riders in the run-chase, Dre Russ played a crucial knock of 48 off 25 deliveries. His innings included as many as six sixes and a solitary boundary. <p></p> <p></p>With his 4-wicket 1-over spell, Russell has now 10 wickets in 8 matches for the runners-up of last season and has scored 227 runs in 8 matches at a healthy average of 45.40. <p></p> <p></p>Kolkata Knight Riders are remain at 7th position and things look difficult for them for a play-off qualification with the kind of form they are in right now. <p></p> <p></p>The Purple and Gold brigade face high-flying Rajasthan Royals in the second reverse-fixture on 2nd May.