WATCH: Mithali Raj Wins Internet With Her Stunning Moves On Manhari Sukumari Song

Mithali is one the most prolific run-scorers in the history of women's cricket, earlier said that the involvement of corporates would help bring more glory to India.

New Delhi: Former Indian Women's skipper Mithali Raj, announced her retirement from International cricket last year, she was roped in by Gujarat Gaints as the franchise's mentor ahead of the maiden edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Former Indian Women's skipper Mithali Raj, announced her retirement from International cricket last year, she was roped in by Gujarat Gaints as the franchise's mentor ahead of the maiden edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Apart from being the game expert Mithali is a trained dancer in Bharatnatyam. Gujarat Titans recently uploaded a video on social media where legendary cricketer was seen shaking a leg.

The video reminded the fans of Mithali's childhood pictures where she was seen in Bharatnatyam attire - the picture went viral right after it was shared on social media.

"I've stated this a while back @M_Raj03 has got good moves. World's best women's cricketer turned out a fabulous commentator & now she has become an amazing dancer!" wrote one of the fans.

I've stated this a while back @M_Raj03 has got good moves. World's best women's cricketer turned out a fabulous commentator & now she has become an amazing dancer ??! pic.twitter.com/5bzzcl2r8U

Multi talented captain She is Goddess of cricket she is a great commenter she is a mentor now ???

Mithali is one the most prolific run-scorers in the history of women's cricket, earlier said that the involvement of corporates would help bring more glory to India.

"Women's cricket is growing steadily, and this kind of impetus will undoubtedly encourage young women to consider taking up cricket professionally," Raj said in a media release. "I believe that the high-impact participation of corporates will help hasten the process of eventually bringing more glory to India. This level of influence can help strengthen the sporting ecosystem, and enhance opportunities for women athletes."