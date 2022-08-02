New Delhi: In a shocking video that is going viral on social media, former India batter Murali Vijay can be seen getting into a brawl with the spectators during a TNPL match. Vijay, who returned to professional cricket during TNPL 2022, was being teased by the fans who were chanting Dinesh Karthik’s name. The incident took place during a match between Ruby Trichy Warriors and Madurai Panthers. In the video, Vijay can be seen jumping off the fence and getting physical with the fans before being separated by the security personnel.

Murali Vijay, who has played 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and 9 T20Is for India, last featured for the national team in 2018. However, Rohit Sharma’s promotion to the top and a string of poor performances by Vijay saw him getting dropped from the team. He last played competitive cricket when he represented CSK in IPL 2020.

“I want to play as long as possible. Just took a personal break,” he had said ahead of his return to the TNPL. “I have a young family and wanted to take care of them. I’m enjoying my cricket now and I’m feeling fit, hopefully, I can do my bit for my team and TNPL,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Vijay as saying.

Crowd chanting DK DK in front of Murali Vijay in TNPL?pic.twitter.com/rZLyiqzrLX Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) July 26, 2022

When asked if he is eyeing an India comeback, Vijay said that he has no goals at the moment as he wants to stay realistic. “The two-year break was to reflect on the exact point you are saying [India comeback]. At the end of the day, you have to be realistic with your targets. I pretty much don’t have any aim at the moment. I just want to play cricket and enjoy this phase of my life at this point and see where it takes me, with the help of TNCA,” added Vijay.