Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Unveils Traveler Inside Him On World Tourism Day

New Delhi: The World is celebrating World Tourism Day today, September 27. On the special occasion, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a glimpse of a traveller inside him. Tendulkar took to Twitter and posted a video of him exploring different places and activities. In the video, Sachin can be seen parasailing on a beach, long driving on a beautiful mountain road, cycling in a garden, and wandering around a sea beach. Watch the video:

Capturing memories forever! ? Every place has something unique to offer & we can only keep exploring.#WorldTourismDay pic.twitter.com/jC76vz7rU2 Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2022

Sachin is one of the greatest to play the game of cricket. Having retired from the game in 2013, Tendulkar has mostly stayed away from the limelight. However, he has been very active on social media, giving his opinions on various cricket topics. The veteran batter is currently featuring in the Road Safety Series, captaining the India Legends.