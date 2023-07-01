WATCH: Shaheen Afridi Creates History, Gets Four Wickets In First Over
Shaheen Shah Afridi took four important wickets of Alex Davies, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley and Ed Barnard during a match between Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire.
New Delhi: Pakistani star pacer Shaheen Afridi created history on Friday (June 30) during the North Group match of T20 Blast which was played between Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire at the Trent Bridg in Nottingham. The left-arm pacer became the first bowler in the history of T20 cricket who has managed to take 4 wickets in the first over of a T20 match.
The 23-year-old opened the bowling and got rid of Warwickshire captain Alex Davies for zero. On the second ball, Afridi removed Chris Benjamin, who also got out for a golden duck. Though the star pacer missed a hat-trick, he got rid of Dan Mousley on fifth ball. Right after these three important wickets, Afridi clean-bowled Ed Barnard for a duck on his last delivery.
Video of his incredible performance is going viral all over the internet.
Here is the video:
Despite Afridi's Stellar Performance Birmingham defeated Nottinghamshire
Birmingham Bears defeated Nottinghamshire by two wickets and booked their place in the home quarter-final in the Vitality Blast.
The hosts failed to defend the total of 169 runs. Robert Yates, who opened the innings, smashed 65 runs off 46 balls after which Warwickshire managed to read the target of 19.1 overs for eight wicket loss.
Later, Maxwell, Jacob Bethell and Jake Lintott scored 19, 27 and 27 not out to take the Bears past the finish line with five balls left in their innings.
Currently, Birmingham Bears are sitting at the top of the points table, having won ten matches out of 13. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire are in the number four position; they won seven matches out of thirteen.
