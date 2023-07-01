WATCH: Shaheen Afridi Creates History, Gets Four Wickets In First Over

New Delhi: Pakistani star pacer Shaheen Afridi created history on Friday (June 30) during the North Group match of T20 Blast which was played between Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire at the Trent Bridg in Nottingham. The left-arm pacer became the first bowler in the history of T20 cricket who has managed to take 4 wickets in the first over of a T20 match.

The 23-year-old opened the bowling and got rid of Warwickshire captain Alex Davies for zero. On the second ball, Afridi removed Chris Benjamin, who also got out for a golden duck. Though the star pacer missed a hat-trick, he got rid of Dan Mousley on fifth ball. Right after these three important wickets, Afridi clean-bowled Ed Barnard for a duck on his last delivery.

Video of his incredible performance is going viral all over the internet.

Here is the video: