Watch: Stunner From Jimmy Neesham In SA20 Could Be The Catch Of The Century
Neesham also took three wickets in the match and ensured a win for Pretoria by six wickets.
Johannesburg: New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham left fans in awe with a stunning catch during the ongoing SA20. Playing for Pretoria Capitals, Neesham flung to his left full stretched and plucked a magnificent catch from Joburg Super Kings all-rounder Alzarri Joseph. Neesham surprised himself with the catch and gave an animated expression. This was not the only heroic he did during the match. Neesham was on song with the ball as well and picked three wickets to lead his side to a comfortable win by six wickets. Neesham's stellar show also earned him the Man on the Match award.
Speaking about the game, Neesham's stellar show with the ball, where he took 3-7 in 3 overs, helped Pretoria Capitals bowl out Joburg Super Kings for 122, with Faf du Plessis being the only batter resisting the opposition bowling. Du Plessis played a valiant innings of 51. Chasing a modest target, Phil Salt and Will Jacks set up the win with a 46 run opening stand. Jacks was out for 34 but Salt continued and ensured his team's six wicket win with a solid 52. "That was more luck than skill (on Faf's dismissal), the wicket changed the momentum in favour of us and we went ahead. Things like that happen, we have an incredible new-ball attack and it's a privilege to be bowling behind them. I saw the edge of the bat and stuck my hands on it (on the catch). We were disappointed in ourselves last night, probably playing far too aggressively, but coming back after just a 12-hour turnaround was an advantage for us. Like I said, a lot of things fell into place for us today," said Neesham after bagging the player of the match award.
Enjoyed that one a little bit https://t.co/CQw0h5W4W5Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 19, 2023
