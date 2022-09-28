Raipur: India legends are facing Australia legends in the first semi-final of the Road Safety World Series. Batting first, Australia Legends got off to a great start as Shane Watson and Alex Doolan added 60 runs for the first wicket. However, both openers were dismissed in quick succession as India legends pulled things back.

While Indian bowlers choked Australia for runs once the openers departed, Ben Dunk kept Australia in the hunt for posting a big score on the board. Dunk made 46 in 26 balls before a blinder by Suresh Raina ended his knock.

Raina was among the best fielders in the world during his playing days and it seems that nothing has changed yet. The video of Raina’s catch has gone viral on social media and fans are in awe of the athleticism of Raina.

An absolute stunner by Suresh Raina in the field, he’s still so good in that department. pic.twitter.com/KwN33c03Tl Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 28, 2022

Meanwhile, the play has been stopped due to rain at the time of writing. Australia legends are 136-5 in 17 overs. The Road Safety World Series has been marred by rain and it seems that the second semi-final will also be washed out due to rain. India legends made it to the final after winning two of the five games they played. Three of their matches were washed out due to rain. Meanwhile, Australia legends played five games and won three. Sri Lanka legends and West Indies legends will face off in the second semi-final on September 29.

Coming back to Raina, he announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, alongside MS Dhoni. However, he played for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. Much to the surprise of many, Raina went unsold in IPL 2022 and it’s very unlikely that he get a chance to play the cash rich league again.