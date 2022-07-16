Watch: Twitterati Trolls Lalit Modi As He Tagged Sushmita Sen’s Parody Account In Dating Announcement Tweet

New Delhi: Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi is dating Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen. Modi, the first chairman and commissioner of the IPL, shared breathtaking photos with Sushmita Sen on Twitter a few days ago and called her his better half. The Tweet instantly went viral and set the social media platform on fire. The fans started speculating that Modi has married Sushmita Sen. However, Modi himself took to Twitter and clarified that the couple has not married and are just dating each other. Some fans also trolled the businessman for tagging a parody account of former Miss Universe instead of her real one.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. ?????????? pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Modi had tweeted, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.”

Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. ???????? pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Soon after the announcement, people on Twitter found that Modi tagged the wrong account of Sushmita Sen. It was enough to send the fans to go into overdrive.

See reactions here:

You are so in love , you tagged a parody account of her. https://t.co/TCFyZ7coZw Abijit mishra (@Fierce_Yogi) July 15, 2022

Arey o chacha ji Jisko date karrhe atleast uska username toh acche se jan lete ??. It’s @thesushmitasen you’re dating or @sushmitasen47 https://t.co/iFtuBikhDs Muskan Grewal^^ (@Themuskan_agra) July 16, 2022