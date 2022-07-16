Watch: Twitterati Trolls Lalit Modi As He Tagged Sushmita Sen’s Parody Account In Dating Announcement Tweet

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi is dating Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen. Modi, the first chairman and commissioner of the IPL, shared breathtaking photos with Sushmita Sen on Twitter a few days ago and called her his better half. The Tweet instantly went viral and set the social media platform on fire. The fans started speculating that Modi has married Sushmita Sen. However, Modi himself took to Twitter and clarified that the couple has not married and are just dating each other. Some fans also trolled the businessman for tagging a parody account of former Miss Universe instead of her real one. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Just back in london after a whirling global tour <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/maldives?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#maldives</a> # sardinia with the families - not to mention my <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/betterhalf?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#betterhalf</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/sushmitasen47?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sushmitasen47</a> - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. ?????????? <a href="https://t.co/Vvks5afTfz">pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz</a></p> <p></p> Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) <a href="https://twitter.com/LalitKModi/status/1547587779852259329?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 14, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Modi had tweeted, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. ???????? <a href="https://t.co/Rx6ze6lrhE">pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE</a></p> <p></p> Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) <a href="https://twitter.com/LalitKModi/status/1547595996363780096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 14, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Soon after the announcement, people on Twitter found that Modi tagged the wrong account of Sushmita Sen. It was enough to send the fans to go into overdrive. <p></p> <p></p>See reactions here: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">You are so in love , you tagged a parody account of her. <a href="https://t.co/TCFyZ7coZw">https://t.co/TCFyZ7coZw</a></p> <p></p> Abijit mishra (@Fierce_Yogi) <a href="https://twitter.com/Fierce_Yogi/status/1547914390187364353?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 15, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Arey o chacha ji <p></p>Jisko date karrhe atleast uska username toh acche se jan lete ??. <p></p>It's <a href="https://twitter.com/thesushmitasen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thesushmitasen</a> you're dating or <a href="https://twitter.com/sushmitasen47?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sushmitasen47</a> <a href="https://t.co/iFtuBikhDs">https://t.co/iFtuBikhDs</a></p> <p></p> Muskan Grewal^^ (@Themuskan_agra) <a href="https://twitter.com/Themuskan_agra/status/1548223608161415168?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 16, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Mentioned Parody Account of Sushmita. Break up in Loading now ? <a href="https://t.co/Jcrfb7bRy1">https://t.co/Jcrfb7bRy1</a></p> <p></p> Safwan ?? (@Boyxtroverted) <a href="https://twitter.com/Boyxtroverted/status/1547966007964155905?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 15, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>