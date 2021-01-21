WATCH VIDEO:

Ajinkya Rahane, the Indian cricket team’s stand-in captain, received a grand welcome upon his arrival from Australia following his team’s historic win in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Along with Rahane, head coach Ravi Shastri, star batsman Rohit Sharma, opener Prithvi Shaw and last Test hero Shardul Thakur also received a rousing welcome from fans as they landed in Mumbai on Thursday morning.

Rahane was greeted by his wife Radhika Dhopavkar and daughter at the Mumbai airport. Upon his arrival at the residence, he was welcomed with the beats of dhol, a garland of flowers and a red carpet. Rahane also cut a cake to celebrate the team’s win. Leading the team in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, Rahane rallied his troops following India’s humiliating loss in Adelaide and scripted a memorable turnaround to clinch the four-match series 2-1.

The 32-year-old set the tone a brilliant hundred in Melbourne, arguably one of the best overseas ton by an Indian batsman, and lifted the morale of the whole camp. His knock helped the visitors level the series 1-1.

In the third Test in Sydney, Indians secured a hard-fought draw, courtesy some fine batting performances and lot of grit shown by the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari.

In the fourth and final Test at one of the toughest surfaces – The Gabba, Rahane scored a quick-fire 24 off 22 balls showed his intentions and set up India’s thrilling run chase as the visiting team gunned down 328 runs on Day 5.

Meanwhile, five members of the Indian cricket team arrived from their Australia tour on Thursday morning and they have been advised to remain in seven-day home quarantine, officials said.

The cricket team members will have to undergo RT-PCR test on arrival at the international airport here, Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told PTI.

“The players are also advised to remain in home quarantine for next seven days,” Chahal said.