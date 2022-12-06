New Delhi: Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali made the headlines on Sunday after the 28-year-old was involved in a physical altercation with the crowd during a local match, the video of which went viral on social media.

In a clip that is circulating on social media, Ali was seen losing his cool and was extremely angry as rushed towards the provoking fans, almost coming to blows with them. Reports suggest that Ali was playing a local match is a city in the Pakpattan district in the Punjab province.

In another clip, which is also from same match, Ali was seen fielding on the boundary and fans could be heard mocking him for dropping the match-turning catch against Australia in the 2021 T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia.

Report: ??Fight breaks out between Pakistani ? player Hasan Ali & crowd over remarks criticising him for dropping a crucial catch against India He fled the field quickly after the game ended as the mob allegedly tried to attack him! Location: Arif Wala, Pakpattan #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/uIoPEsjmI3 OsintTV? (@OsintTV) December 5, 2022

Once a No.1 bowler in the world across formats, Ali was also teased for not being a part of Pakistan side currently. Hearing all these, Ali couldn’t hold his frustation and rushed towards the crowd before being pulled back by people present at the venue.

Hasan Ali loses his cool as some fans pass comments on his drop catch in world cup 2021 pic.twitter.com/EmPnhn9Wav All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) December 4, 2022

The last time Ali played for Pakistan was in September against Sri Lanka in T20Is during the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE. However, the right-arm pacer failed to make the Pakistan squad that played T20 World Cup 2022 final and the Test squad against England at home.