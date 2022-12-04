Dhaka: Virat Kohli took a brilliant one-handed catch to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan during the first ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Sunday. India posted 186 all out, thanks to KL Rahul’s gritty 73 in the middle order.

The incident happened on the third ball of the 24th over. Deceived by a flighted delivery from Washington Sundar, Shakib uppishly drives towards cover only for Kohli to fling in the air to his right and grab a stunning one-handed catch.

Shakib was dismissed for a 38-ball 29 with the help of three fours.