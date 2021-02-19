<h2>Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 Live Streaming</h2> <p></p>India's premier one-day competition Vijay Hazare Trophy will finally get underway from February 20 with nine matches scheduled to be played on the opening day. A total of 103 matches will be played during the tournament that will see the participation of 38 teams including Baroda, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Hyderabad (Group A); Andhra, Vidharba, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (Group B); Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Railways, Uttar Pradesh (Group C); Puducherry, Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Group D); Chandigarh, Services, Bengal, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Saurashtra (Group E); Mizoram, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Assam, Nagaland (Plate). <p></p> <p></p>An Eliminator will follow five rounds of group matches which will give way to quarterfinals followed by two semifinals and the final. <p></p><h2>When is Vijay Hazare Trophy starting?</h2> <p></p>The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 will be played from February 20 to March 14. <p></p><h2>What are the timings of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 matches?</h2> <p></p>As per the latest BCCI schedule, all Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will start from 9:00 AM IST. <p></p><h2>Where is Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 being held?</h2> <p></p>The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 matches are being held across different venues in India including Surat, Alur, Bengaluru, Indore, Chennai, Kolkata and Jaipur. <p></p><h2>Which TV channel will broadcast the Vijay Hazare Trophy live?</h2> <p></p>The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 matches be watched on Star Sports Network. <p></p><h2>Where can you live stream the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21?</h2> <p></p>The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 matches can be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. <p></p><h2>How many teams are participating at Vijay Hazare Trophy?</h2> <p></p>A total of 38 teams are going to play in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 which have been divided in six groups including Group A, Group B, Group C, Group D, Group E and Plate. <p></p><h2>Which team is the defending champion of Vijay Hazare Trophy?</h2> <p></p>Karnataka defeated Tamil Nadu in a rain-affected final last season win the title.