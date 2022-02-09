New Delhi: India have registered their 11th consecutive ODI series victory over West Indies by winning the penultimate match in the 3-match ODI series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. With this victory the Men in Blue extend their series winning streak against the Windies in the 50-over format to 15 years. But former skipper Virat Kohli stole the show with his hilarious walk during the closing stages of the match, the video which his going viral in social media.

Kohli as we all know that he’s one of the those cricketers, who is full of energy, animated and his passion for this game is unparalleled. Today in the 2nd ODI, we saw a glimpse of how King Kohli is a true entertainer of the game.

This hilarious cheeky walk not only left the netizens in splits but also made millions of fans happy when they saw their favorite player in a jolly mood.

The RCB man’s batting woes continued in this match as well as the he managed to score only 18 off 30 deliveries he faced. While fielding he took a brilliant catch to send Odean Smith packing.

Former KKR pacer, Prasidh Krishna was adjudged as Man of the Match as his excellent spell got him 4 wickets in 9 overs, conceding only 12 runs with an whooping bowling average of 1.30.