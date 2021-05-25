The Indian skipper Virat Kohli is well known for his love for Football. Be it playing the game in the practice sessions or be it playing in the friendlies, Kohli is always seen giving his best on the Football pitch. Kohli enjoys trying new football skills and plays the game with all the excitement.

The talisman uploaded a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seeing hitting the crossbar with an astonishing kick. Kohli was a bit disappointed that he couldn’t get the ball into the net. Kohli post read as, ‘Accidental Crossbar Challenge’.

Here is Virat Kohli’s astonishing kick:

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli had recently led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2021 season. RCB had a good start to the season as they won five out of the seven matches they played before the tournament was indefinitely postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Kohli scored 172 runs in seven matches at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 121.47 while opening the innings for RCB with Devdutt Padikkal. Thus, Kohli didn’t have an ideal seven matches as per his own high standards.

On the other hand, Kohli will now lead India in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, which will take place at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton from June 18.

A lot of the cricket boffins believe that New Zealand will hold the advantage against India as the Kiwis will play two Test matches against England before the WTC Final. India, on the other hand, is expected to reach England on June 2 and the Virat Kohli-led team will begin their preparation after they will reach UK. The Indian players are currently completing their quarantine in Mumbai.