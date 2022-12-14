Watch: Virat Kohli’s Shocking Reaction Post Dismissal In 1st Test vs BAN Goes Viral

New Delhi: After a rare ODI series defeat, India are taking on Bangladesh in the first of the two-match Test series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Both teams are playing the longest format against each other after a gap of 3 years.

India skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat on a flat surface. The openers, Rahul and Gill gave India a good start before Taijul Islam removed Shubman Gill. Kl Rahul followed soon as he was clean bowled by Khaled Ahmed. Post Rahul’s departure, Virat Kohli arrived at the crease but unfortunately, he was dismissed for just one run by Taijul Islam

In the 20th over of India’s first innings, the left-arm spinner Taijul Islam trapped Kohli plumb. Kohli asked for the Decision Review System (DRS), but the ball was crashing onto the stumps and Kohli had to walk back to the pavilion. The ball pitched on leg and turned sharply to hit Virat Kohli’s back pad, leaving the Indian stalwart stunned.

The video of Virat Kohli’s shocking reaction to his dismissal is going viral on social media. Kohli has often been mocked for giving a shocking reaction after getting out. Watch the video here.

Everything is temporary but Virat Kohli getting OUT & giving epic reaction is Permanent.?#ViratKohli #INDvsBANpic.twitter.com/AELtajjuCz Aryan (@IIaryanII) December 14, 2022

Meanwhile, India also lost Rishabh Pant, who played a fiery innings of 46 off 45 balls, to leave India reeling at 112-4. However, an unbeaten partnership of 82 between Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara has revived the Indian innings. India are 194/4 at the time of writing.