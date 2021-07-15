Chelmsford: Indian women’s cricket team coach Ramesh Powar reckons that India ODI skipper Mithali Raj has been batting well but need support from the other batswomen for the team to be a force to reckon with in the near future. Powar also went on to add that the team needs to play a fearless brand of cricket as that is how modern cricket will eventually be played.

“Mithali is batting well but we need support from at least one more batter to put pressure on opponents in the middle order after Powerplays,” Powar said at the end of the series.

“We have to be fearless. I can’t force them in the first series. They have been playing with some ideology and we can’t make drastic changes. We have to assess what suits them. To get them out of it (current slow batting in middle overs) (we have to) convince them and to do that, it takes a lot of communication. Fearless is how modern cricket will be played,” the former India off-spinner said.

Powar admitted that moulding efforts haven’t worked so far.

“There are two ways. Either mould them (current lot) or draft in other middle-order players to up the ante. As simple as that,” Powar was ready to read the riot act.

“This time we tried a few combinations and it didn’t work out and going forward, we might try something new, bring new players, might mould them.”

Powar indicated that till the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand, he would try to make do with available resources. Although he didn’t name anyone but he seemed disappointed that save Jhulan Goswami, no other pace bowlers were picked.

“Till the World Cup, we need to find a way to get a middle-order where we can say that they can surely get us 250. It’s up to all the stakeholders. The captain, the vice-captain, selectors and myself, we will discuss these things.”

“We need to enhance the fast bowling department,” he added, saying: “We are only looking at Jhulan to perform. There has to be some support for her.”

The coach is happy that Harmanpreet Kaur, in the last two T20 games, was in her element.

“It is pleasing for everyone. Her scoring runs matter to each and everybody. The way she batted, we can see that flair and going forward, we will see a different Harmanpreet.”

“In the last two innings, she looked like the old Harman. She will now play The Hundred and get game time and that’s what we like as a team. Game time. That’s where England was ahead and we lacked.

“They played domestic cricket and we didn’t have too many practice games.”

Indian women lost both WODIs and WT20I series, which ended on Wednesday, by identical 1-2 margins.

Save skipper Mithali Raj, whose strike-rate is also not the most impressive, others like Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, and Punam Raut struggled to get going in the series.

(With PTI Inputs)