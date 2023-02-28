We've Taken The Regular Things For Granted: Rishabh Pant Opens Up About His Perspective About Life Post Accident

At around 5.30 a.m. on December 30, 2022, Pant, 25, miraculously survived when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

New Delhi: India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is currently on the road to recovery after surviving a horrific car accident last December, shared a positive update on his fitness, saying: "I am much better now and making some good progress." India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is currently on the road to recovery after surviving a horrific car accident last December, shared a positive update on his fitness, saying: "I am much better now and making some good progress."

At around 5.30 a.m. on December 30, 2022, Pant, 25, miraculously survived when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

The accident took place between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district.

In an interview with IANS, Rishabh Pant opened up about his perspective about life post his accident,

"Something I value today is enjoying my life to the fullest and this includes the smallest of things that we ignore in our daily routine. Everyone today is hustling and working extremely hard to achieve something special, but we've forgotten to enjoy the little things which give us joy every single day", wicketkeeper batter told IANS.

"Especially after my accident, I've found happiness in even being able to brush my teeth every day as well as something like sitting under the sun. While trying to achieve our goals, it seems like we've taken the regular things in life for granted. My biggest realisation and message would be that feeling blessed every day is also a blessing, and that's the mindset I've adopted since my setback and being able to enjoy every moment which comes my way is a takeaway I have for myself", he further said.