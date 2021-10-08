New Delhi: Indian pacer Deepak Chahar on Thursday proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj after the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Jaya is a former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj’s sister. She hails from Delhi and works with a corporate firm.

According to reports, Deepak has introduced Jaya to the entire Indian squad and CSK teammates a few months back. Jaya is a graduate of Mumbai University.

Minutes later, Deepak’s sister Malti Chahar reacted to the moment on her Instagram story. Her post read: “That moment and my brother is taken.”

Malti has been often been spotted at different cricket stadiums and her love for the game is known to all. Malti also enjoys a huge fan following on social media.

In the video posted on IPL’s official Twitter handle, Chahar can be seen dropping on one knee and putting a ring on his girlfriend’s finger in front of his near and dear ones.

Taking to Instagram, the pacer shared a couple of photos with the love of his life and asked fans to shower their blessings on the couple.

“Picture says it all. Need all your blessings #taken,” Chahar captioned his post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepak Chahar (@deepak_chahar9)

Off the field, love was the ultimate winner. But, in the field, it wasn’t a good day for Chahar, who conceded 48 off his 4 overs with a wicket to his name and CSK lost the match against Punjab by six wickets.

(With IANS Inputs)